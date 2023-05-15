SC to hear Andhra’s plea challenging NGT’s Avulapalli reservoir clearance order

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has agreed to list on May 17 the Andhra Pradesh government’s plea challenging the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) dismissal of the Environmental Clearance (EC) granted to Avulapalli reservoir.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the plea before the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala on Monday.

“This is an extraordinary case. This reservoir is for Rs 3000 crore and our EC has been cancelled,” Rohatgi said, urging the bench to hear the plea.

CJI DY Chandrachud agreed to list the plea on Wednesday “since it is a public project.”

Andhra Pradesh government has also challenged the Rs 100 crore penalty imposed on State’s Water Resource Department/ Project Proponent to be paid to Krishna River Water Management Board (KRMB).

The NGT had also directed for the stoppage of the project forthwith for attempting to avoid the mandatory environmental impact study and public hearing.

The NGT had ordered that an expert committee consisting of the senior scientist from the Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in Vijayawada, a senior engineer from the Central Pollution Control Board and a senior engineer of KRMB be formed to assess the environmental damage already caused and arrive at the compensation to be levied on the PP.

It had recommended for the formation of a panel of engineers from the Central Water Commission and KRMB by the Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti to study the scheme sanctioned by the Andhra Pradesh government and had also ordered an inquiry.

