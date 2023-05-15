Home States Andhra Pradesh

SC to hear Andhra’s plea challenging NGT’s Avulapalli reservoir clearance order

Andhra Pradesh government has also challenged the Rs 100 crore penalty imposed on State’s Water Resource Department/ Project Proponent to be paid to Krishna River Water Management Board (KRMB). 

Published: 15th May 2023 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2023 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has agreed to list on May 17 the Andhra Pradesh government’s plea challenging the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) dismissal of the Environmental Clearance (EC) granted to Avulapalli reservoir. 

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the plea before the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala on Monday. 

“This is an extraordinary case. This reservoir is for Rs 3000 crore and our EC has been cancelled,” Rohatgi said, urging the bench to hear the plea.   

CJI DY Chandrachud agreed to list the plea on Wednesday “since it is a public project.” 

Andhra Pradesh government has also challenged the Rs 100 crore penalty imposed on State’s Water Resource Department/ Project Proponent to be paid to Krishna River Water Management Board (KRMB). 

The NGT had also directed for the stoppage of the project forthwith for attempting to avoid the mandatory environmental impact study and public hearing. 

The NGT had ordered that an expert committee consisting of the senior scientist from the Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in Vijayawada, a senior engineer from the Central Pollution Control Board and a senior engineer of KRMB be formed to assess the environmental damage already caused and arrive at the compensation to be levied on the PP.

It had recommended for the formation of a panel of engineers from the Central Water Commission and KRMB by the Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti to study the scheme sanctioned by the Andhra Pradesh government and had also ordered an inquiry. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Avulapalli reservoir National Green Tribunal
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp