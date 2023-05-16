Andhra Pradesh: Stamps dept launches E-chits mobile app

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao launched the ‘E-chits’ application on Monday to regulate chit-fund companies and prevent fraud. He said the application would help in ensuring better regulation of chit-fund businesses in the State and provide a platform for subscribers to complain online.

Speaking to reporters in Velagapudi, the minister asserted that all the chit-fund transactions will be done through the mobile app, which was developed by the Registration and Stamps Department, keeping in view the increasing number of fraud cases.

“E-chits system will not only prevent the frauds of the chit fund firms but also help the subscribers to avoid losses. The app will help in effectively controlling the chit-fund companies and bringing transparency to the business. Subscribers can verify the registration of companies operating in their areas and can join on their wish. The assistant registrar of Chits in each district headquarters can also be contacted in this regard,” he opined.

He further stated that all the chit-fund companies in the State have to follow this new electronic system and said the officials concerned would accord online approvals to transactions for which the companies have to ensure all the necessary compliances through the e-chits platform. The minister informed that the subscribers can lodge their complaints through https://echits.rs.ap.gov.in,

