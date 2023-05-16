Bigwigs make a beeline to leverage their position in North Andhra

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With elections just a year away, major political parties have sounded the poll bugle in North Andhra as they make a beeline to implement various programmes and projects in the region. While the YSRC is chalking out plans to consolidate the gains of 2019 elections in 2024 as well, the TDP is working towards re-establishing its hold over North Andhra, which has been known to be the yellow party’s citadel.

On the other hand, the BJP is conducting street corner meetings in all constituencies and is mulling over initiating people’s contact programmes. The saffron party leaders are also planning to take up a chargesheet programme against the YSRC government. Meanwhile, its ally, the Jana Sena Party (JSP), has initiated steps to strengthen its organisational setup in the region.

Visakhapatnam has been under constant limelight with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserting time and again that the City of Destiny will be the executive capital of the State. Subsequently, the YSRC government hosting the Global Investors Summit and a meeting of the G20 conference in Vizag ensured that the Port City was in the news.

It is safe to say that the Chief Minister has been trying to strike a chord with the people of the region by focusing on development projects in over the past few months, he has laid foundation stones for big-ticket projects in North Andhra, including the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, Adani Data Centre, Tarakarama Teertha Sagaram and Chintapalli fish landing facility. Jagan also kick-started works for Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam district.

During his recent visit to Vizag, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Sea Harrier Museum and an indoor sports arena. Meanwhile, victory in the MLC elections has given a morale boost to the TDP as it is trying to regain its lost foothold in North Andhra.

Party president N Chandrababu Naidu is set to begin his three-day whirlwind tour of combined Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts on May 17.TDP activists in large numbers are expected to participate in the former Chief Minister’s programme to make it successful.

Earlier, Naidu had visited Vizag on April 5 and directed party leaders and cadre to gear up for the 2024 elections. On the other hand, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s JSP is readying its party machinery for the general elections.

Party’s political affairs chairman (PAC) Nadendla Manohar conducted meetings with the JSP mandal leaders in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, while general secretary Naga Babu visited Yelamanchili to inaugurate Jana Sena Party’s office. According to sources, Pawan, too, will be visiting Vizag soon. However, the dates for the same have not been confirmed.

