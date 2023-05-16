Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Guest house hub for illegal activities’

APCID reportedly submits plea in spl court to attach 23 properties after probe in land ‘scam’.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s guest house on Karakatta Road in Tadepalli was a hub for illegal activities when he was the Chief Minister, YSRC general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged while speaking to reporters after the newly-elected MLCs took oath at the State Assembly on Monday.

Lashing out at the former Chief Minister, Sajjala questioned Naidu for not paying a single penny in rent although he claimed House Rent Allowance (HRA) from the government. “There was no rental deed (between Naidu and other accused in the case Lingamaneni Ramesh). The businessman said he had given the guest house to the government as a true patriot, but in what capacity is Naidu living there right now? Naidu should vacate the guest house or else write to the government that he will stay there,” he said.

The YSRC leader added that government money was spent for repair works at the guest house and accused Naidu of protecting Lingamaneni’s interests by not acquiring lands belonging to him.“This might not be a scam running into thousands of crores, but it shows how Naidu as chief minister blatantly flouted rules,’’ he remarked.

His accusations came after the State government issued two GOs on May 12 authorising the AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID), probing the alleged Amaravati land scam, to attach Naidu’s guest house and 22 immovable properties in the limits of Uddandarayunipalem, Lingayapalem, Mandadam and Rayapudi villages allegedly belonging to former minister P Narayana and his close aides on suspicion that they were bought before the designs of the capital were published.  

Naidu, Narayana and businessman Lingamaneni Ramesh have been named as accused 1, 2 and 3 in the case. An order to attach the guest house was issued on suspicion that Naidu had obtained it from Ramesh as illegal gratification for sharing information of the capital designs and changing the alignment of the IRR.

Meanwhile, the APCID on Monday reportedly filed a petition with the ACB special court in Vijayawada, seeking orders for attaching the 23 properties. “Following orders from the court, necessary action will be initiated. The value of attached properties will be calculated later,” sources said.

It may be recalled that the State government took action under Section 3 and 10(a) (b) of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 1944 for the attachment of immovable properties, preventing the disposal or concealment of the ill-gotten wealth.

With the Supreme Court setting aside the High Court order staying the investigation into the case and the alleged role of ministers in the previous TDP regime, CID officials sent recommendations to the government seeking orders to attach properties belonging to Naidu and Narayana.

