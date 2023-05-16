Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam hits 100-day milestone

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra achieved a milestone as it completed 100 days on Monday. His mother Bhuvaneswari and other family members joined him as he resumed his walkathon at the Boyarevula campsite.

TDP national general secretary

Nara Lokesh tying his mother

Bhuvaneswari’s shoelace during

the walkathon | Express

A host of TDP leaders, including the president of the party’s Telangana unit, Kasani Gnaneswar, senior leader Ravula Chandrasekhara Reddy, and others, congratulated Lokesh on completing 100 days of the yatra. The TDP general secretary unveiled a pylon at Mothukuru in the Srisailam Assembly segment. A special publication, comprising details of Lokesh’s experience during the padayatra was released on the occasion.

TDP to focus on Rayalaseema

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders in Rayalaseema, particularly in Chittoor, Tirupati and Kurnool districts, are mulling plans to strengthen the party in the region. It may be noted that the Yellow party won just three seats in the Rayalaseema region in 2019.

“The padayatra has been getting a tremendous response from the public even with the YSRC government trying to create hurdles everywhere. People from all sections have been opposing Jagan’s rule in the State and supporting the TDP. The public is waiting for a chance to teach the YSRC a lesson,” TDP Kurnool spokesperson, Anam Venkararamana Reddy, said.

In undivided Kurnool, Lokesh has covered almost 11 assembly segments. The party leadership is taking decisions and assuring tickets to strong aspirants in some seats.

