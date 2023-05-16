Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 1 lakh fishermen to receive Rs 123 crore

A web application eMatsyakar was launched to attend to service requests of aqua farmers.

Published: 16th May 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

fishermen, fisherfolk, fishers

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday will distribute Rs 123.52 crore to 1,23,519 fishermen families across the State as assistance during the marine fishing ban period (April 15 - June 14). Each fisherman family will get Rs 10,000 under the scheme.

Jagan will also deposit an amount of Rs 108 crore into the bank accounts of 23,458 fishermen families in Konaseema and Kakinada districts, who lost their livelihood due to ONGC’s pipeline works. The Chief Minister will extend a total Rs 231 crore under the two schemes during a programme at Nizampatnam in Bapatla district.

So far, the YSRC government has provided Rs 538 crore under the Matsyakara Bharosa scheme, amounting to each fisherman family receiving Rs 50,000 over five years. A web application eMatsyakar was launched to attend to service requests of aqua farmers. Fishermen can also dial toll-free No. 155251 for assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy fisherman assistance
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp