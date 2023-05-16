Over 1 lakh fishermen to receive Rs 123 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday will distribute Rs 123.52 crore to 1,23,519 fishermen families across the State as assistance during the marine fishing ban period (April 15 - June 14). Each fisherman family will get Rs 10,000 under the scheme.

Jagan will also deposit an amount of Rs 108 crore into the bank accounts of 23,458 fishermen families in Konaseema and Kakinada districts, who lost their livelihood due to ONGC’s pipeline works. The Chief Minister will extend a total Rs 231 crore under the two schemes during a programme at Nizampatnam in Bapatla district.

So far, the YSRC government has provided Rs 538 crore under the Matsyakara Bharosa scheme, amounting to each fisherman family receiving Rs 50,000 over five years. A web application eMatsyakar was launched to attend to service requests of aqua farmers. Fishermen can also dial toll-free No. 155251 for assistance.

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday will distribute Rs 123.52 crore to 1,23,519 fishermen families across the State as assistance during the marine fishing ban period (April 15 - June 14). Each fisherman family will get Rs 10,000 under the scheme. Jagan will also deposit an amount of Rs 108 crore into the bank accounts of 23,458 fishermen families in Konaseema and Kakinada districts, who lost their livelihood due to ONGC’s pipeline works. The Chief Minister will extend a total Rs 231 crore under the two schemes during a programme at Nizampatnam in Bapatla district. So far, the YSRC government has provided Rs 538 crore under the Matsyakara Bharosa scheme, amounting to each fisherman family receiving Rs 50,000 over five years. A web application eMatsyakar was launched to attend to service requests of aqua farmers. Fishermen can also dial toll-free No. 155251 for assistance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });