School buses to face fitness test in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the schools and colleges are preparing to reopen next month, the transport department officials are gearing up to conduct fitness tests on the school buses. According to the official reports, there are as many as 1,700 school buses in the district. In order to ensure that the buses possess fitness certificates before ferrying children to schools, the officials have notified the school management about fitness test dates.

Aiming to curb accidents and violation of norms, the authorities have intensified fitness checks on the school buses. The officials stated that several school buses are allegedly being used for private functions despite officials issuing notices to management directing them to refrain from such practices. Even the pressure from the parents has forced the government to intensify checks to ascertain the condition of the buses to avoid any untoward incidents.

Alleging that school management is not taking strict measures to ensure the safety of students, the parents stated that the students are travelling to schools in overcrowded buses which is a violation of norms. “Majority of school-going students are choosing buses, especially in urban areas. But poor maintenance is a matter of concern. We urge the officials and government to ensure the good condition of buses and employ qualified drivers to prevent any untoward incidents,” M Sarikha and Kishore Babu, parents from AT Agraharam in Guntur city rued.

Meanwhile, the officials are warning that the school buses would be seized if failed to follow the regulations. As many as 978 cases were filed against the violators in the past three years, including 51 cases in 2020-21, 545 cases in 2021-22, and 382 in 2022-23. The officials also informed that the fitness tests would be continued till June 12 and inspections would be held later to ensure all buses are properly maintained.

