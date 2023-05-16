Severe heatwave in eight mandals today, mercury likely to cross 46°C-mark in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several parts of Andhra, particularly Guntur, Vijayawada, Palnadu, Eluru and Prakasam districts, experienced severe heatwave conditions on Monday forcing denizens to remain indoors for the most part of the day. A total of 18 mandals reported extreme heatwave, while 131 mandals recorded heatwave conditions. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the sweltering heat in the afternoon remained till late in the night with Vijayawada recording 42.8 degree Celsius even at 10 pm. Turlapadu in Prakasam recorded the highest temperature of 46.05 degree Celsius on Monday, followed by Koduru in Krishna district registering 45.98 degree Celsius and Gundlapalle in Marripadu mandal in Prakasam district logging 45.96 degree Celsius. The AP State Disaster Management Authority has warned of extreme heatwave conditions at eight mandals—Duggirala, Kollipara, Mangalagiri, Pedakakani, Tadepalli, Tadikonda and Thullur—in Guntur district and Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district, while 194 mandals in the State are likely to experience heatwaves on Tuesday. As many as 28 mandals in Eluru, 23 in Palnadu, 19 in East Godavari, 18 in Bapatla, 15 in Krishna are likely to sizzle with heatwave conditions on Tuesday. The SDMA said that the temperature in the extreme heatwave areas is likely to cross 46 degree Celsius. The mercury is expected to increase further in parts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts. The temperature is likely to touch 44°C in Vizag, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Kadapa, Annamaiah and Chittoor districts.