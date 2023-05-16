Supreme Court refuses to stay order on R5 zone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay an order by the Andhra Pradesh High Court that had allowed the State government to allot house sites to the poor in the R5 Zone of the capital region in Amaravati. The court also decided to transfer the case to the bench which has been hearing the Amaravati lands case.

The top court was hearing a clutch of special leave petitions (SLPs) by the Amaravati farmers who had challenged the high court order on R5 zone. It may be recalled that the State government had issued a GO for the distribution of house plots to the poor from Guntur and NTR districts in the R5 zone. However, the farmers, who had given their lands for the development of Amaravati, had filed a plea in the high court challenging the State government’s move. The court had dismissed the petitions paving the way for the allotment of house plots to the economically weaker sections.

Meanwhile, arguing on behalf of the farmers, senior counsels Harish Salve, Mukul Rohatgi, Shyam Divaan and Devadatt Kamat informed the court that the State government had issued orders in violation of the Amaravati master plan and sought a stay on the high court order. Senior advocate Niranjan Reddy, who was representing the State government, argued that the matter has been under the legal scanner and that the high court has only passed interim orders.

Responding to the arguments, the bench led by Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Rajesh Bindal observed that it would be inappropriate to hear the petitions on R5 zone when the matter was already being heard by another bench.

