TDP leader’s murder case: One more held

Published: 16th May 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

murder mystery, murder

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Palnadu police arrested an accused involved in TDP leader Venna Balakoti Reddy’s murder case on Monday. It is to be recalled that TDP mandal leader Venna Balakoti Reddy was shot on February 2 while he was sleeping at his house in Alavala village in Rompicherla mandal.

The police arrested as many as four accused, including P Venkat Reddy, P Anji Reddy, V Venkateswarulu, and P Ramulu.

According to the police, Venkat Reddy and Bala Reddy are relatives and are TDP party leaders. Venkat Reddy had given Rs 6.5 lakh to Balakoti Reddy, as the latter promised him to give an MPTC seat in the previous elections. But Balakoti failed to fulfil his promise and tried to suppress him in party cadre.

This irked Venkat Reddy who allegedly tried to kill Balakoti, but failed. For this, he was charged with an attempt to murder case and was put behind bars, where he made fresh plans to murder Balakoti with the help of one jail mate Amji Reddy. On February 2 night at around 11 pm, they went to Balakoti’s house and opened two rounds of fire, injuring the victim. Later, Balakoti succumbed to his injuries.

