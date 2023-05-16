Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati-bound Vande Bharat Express to get faster from May 17

Since, the introduction of the regular services, the train has been operating with more than 100 per cent patronage consistently.

Vande Bharat train image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Train, which commenced on April 8, 2023, will now travel faster and with enhanced passenger carrying capacity. The train which was travelling with eight coaches and a capacity of 530 passengers is being enhanced with revised composition of 16 coaches and a capacity of 1,128 passengers from May 17.

Simultaneously, the travel time in both directions is also being reduced by 15 minutes, and the train will complete its journey in either direction in just 8.15 hours, instead of the present duration of 8.5 hours.  Train No. 20701/20702 Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express was initially introduced with eight coaches, which included one executive class and seven chair cars. Since, the introduction of the regular services, the train has been operating with more than 100 per cent patronage consistently.

While Train No. 20701 recorded a patronage of 131 per cent in April and 135 per cent in May 2023, Train No. 20702 recorded a patronage of 136 per cent in April and 138 per cent in May 2023. In terms of the number of passengers, till May 15 a total of 44,992 passengers have availed of Vande Bharat Train services in both directions. While 21,798 passengers have travelled from Secunderabad to Tirupati, another 23,194 passengers have travelled from Tirupati to Secunderabad.

The new composition will have 14 Chair Cars with 1,024 capacity and two Executive Classes with 104 capacity. General Manager of South Central Railways Arun Kumar Jain said with the doubling of coaches, more number of rail passengers will now be able to avail of Vande Bharat services.

