No employee happy in YSRC rule, TDP will solve woes of all: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra continued in Nandyal district on Tuesday. The walkathon passed through Bandi Atmakur in Srisailam Assembly constituency. NMR and timescale employees met Lokesh and submitted a memorandum to him explaining their difficulties and seeking justice to them as they were not regularised even after three decades of service.
They informed him that their number has come down from 10,000 to 4,365 and even then no steps have been taken to regularise them, while their counterparts in Telangana were regularised.Lokesh alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government cheated all sections of people. “He made tall promises for coming to power, but forgot all of them after becoming the Chief Minister. No employee in the State is happy under YSRC rule. We will address each and every demand of NMR and timescale employees once TDP returns to power in the State,” he vowed.
At Parnapalle village, he interacted with Sk Hussain Baig, a sexagenarian running a cycle puncture repair shop.Narrating her plight, she informed him that her husband died due to kidney related aliment.She had started running the shop to eke out a living after the death of her husband. When she expressed her desire to perform Haj, Lokesh promised to send her to Mecca by bearing all the expenses from his pocket.