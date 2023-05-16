No employee happy in YSRC rule, TDP will solve woes of all: Lokesh

They informed him that their number has come down from 10,000 to 4,365 and even then no steps have been taken to regularise them, while their counterparts in Telangana were regularised.Lokesh alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government cheated all sections of people. “He made tall promises for coming to power, but forgot all of them after becoming the Chief Minister. No employee in the State is happy under YSRC rule. We will address each and every demand of NMR and timescale employees once TDP returns to power in the State,” he vowed.