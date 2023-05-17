Akhila Priya held over attack on TDP leader

VIJAYAWADA: Nandyal police on Wednesday arrested former minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya, her husband Bhargav Ram, and two others on charges of attempt to murder following the attack on senior party leader AV Subba Reddy and his followers on Tuesday night. The clash between the two leaders came to the fore on the day TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh entered Nandyal district as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra.
The internal bickering immediately prompted TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently on a three-day tour in Visakhapatnam, to constitute a three-member committee of senior leaders for enquiring into the incident. Disciplinary action would be taken against those responsible for the clash, Naidu asserted.
Subba Reddy and Akhila Priya have been at loggerheads for some time as they are vying to get an upper hand over the party affairs in Nandyal district. Subba Reddy was a close follower of Akhila Priya’s father Bhuma Nagi Reddy. However, after the death of Nagi Reddy, differences cropped up between them. The feud turned into a clash on Tuesday night when supporters of both leaders came face to face while making arrangements to welcome Lokesh.
Around 10 people, including Subba Reddy, suffered injuries in the clash that took place at Kothapalli village. Nandyal DSP C Maheswar Reddy told TNIE that the Taluka police booked cases against Akhila Priya and her supporters under IPC Sections 307, 324, and 120B. She was arrested from her residence in Allagadda town on Wednesday and taken to Nandyal taluka police station and later to Panyam police station.
In the evening, Akhila Priya and others were produced before the court and were remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. The DSP added that several relevant cases of IPC Sections were booked against Subba Reddy and his followers based on the former minister’s complaint. Police warned supporters of both leaders to not attend Yuva Galam padayatra on Wednesday evening.
Naidu sets up panel
