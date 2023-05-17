Akhila Priya held over attack on TDP leader

Subba Reddy and Akhila Priya have been at loggerheads for some time as they are vying to get an upper hand over the party affairs in Nandyal district. Subba Reddy was a close follower of Akhila Priya’s father Bhuma Nagi Reddy. However, after the death of Nagi Reddy, differences cropped up between them. The feud turned into a clash on Tuesday night when supporters of both leaders came face to face while making arrangements to welcome Lokesh.