Andhra Pradesh High Court cancels East Godavari district collector’s orders on sand ramp

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court cancelled the orders of the East Godavari district collector giving permission for setting up a ramp for sand mining on the bund in Rajamahendravaram, which was constructed for flood control.
Hearing a petition filed by Md Jama and four others from Rajamahendravaram complaining that permission for a sand mining ramp on the bund along the Godavari river has increased the movement of heavy vehicles on the only road leading to the town, creating problems for commuters and at the same time posing grave threat to the bund itself, Justice R Raghunandan Rao cancelled the orders.
The collector issued the orders on November 2 last year allowing the boatmen’s societies to set up a ramp for sand mining on the bund. The court observed that the directions of the collector were in violation of the rules. It said only after the river conservator permits, the ramps have to be notified.
It further directed the river conservator to conduct a survey about the impact of the ramp and the movement of the heavy vehicles and take the objections raised by the petitioners on the issue. It was specific that the river conservator has to take up the survey and not entrust the same to other officials.