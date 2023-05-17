BJP ‘chargesheet’ against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy exposes corruption

“AP is being ruined by a party, which is headed by a person, who went to jail and MLAs like the one in Gudivada, who is infamous for his profanity. Though we are facing a daytime temperature of 45 degrees Celsius during the summer, the people of the State continue to face the heat of difficulties, which are 10 degrees Celsius more than that, under Jagan rule. Corrupt ruling party leaders are looting the State and the looted money is being sent to Tadepalli palace. The State is now run by Mafia Raj, which is involved in sand, ganja, and liquor smuggling,” he observed.