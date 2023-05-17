BJP ‘chargesheet’ against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy exposes corruption

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP organised the ‘chargesheet agitation’ at Gudivada on Wednesday. BJP national leader Sunil Deodhar filed a ‘chargesheet’ against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, exposing an increase in corruption, indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources by sand and mining mafias, misuse of funds given by the Centre and diversion of Hindus’ money to pay pastors and maulvis in YSRC government.
Sunil Deodhar said once the BJP comes to power, it would cancel all the programmes introduced by the YSRC government to appease Christians and Muslims. Money from churches and mosques should be used to pay honorarium to pastors and maulvis, he said.
“AP is being ruined by a party, which is headed by a person, who went to jail and MLAs like the one in Gudivada, who is infamous for his profanity. Though we are facing a daytime temperature of 45 degrees Celsius during the summer, the people of the State continue to face the heat of difficulties, which are 10 degrees Celsius more than that, under Jagan rule. Corrupt ruling party leaders are looting the State and the looted money is being sent to Tadepalli palace. The State is now run by Mafia Raj, which is involved in sand, ganja, and liquor smuggling,” he observed.
"Jagan was like a leader of a dacoit gang in the Arabian Nights tale of Ali Baba and 40 Thieves and his MLA Kodali Nani was bringing infamy to the State with his expletives. People should see that this person, who brought disrepute to Sankranti by organising casinos, never steps into the State Assembly,” he stressed.