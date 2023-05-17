CM Jagan Mohan Reddy performs ‘Purnahuti’ of Lakshmi Maha Yagnam

The Maha Yagnam, which is first-of-its-kind in the country, was organised from May 12 to 17 by the Endowments Department on behalf of the State government, for the well-being of the people of the State. The six-day-long Ashtottara Shata Kundathmaka Chandi Rudra Rajasyamala Sudarshana Sahita Srilakshmi Mahayagnam started on a grand note with Gopooja, Vigneswara Puja and Ajapra Deeparadhan during Brahma Muhurtham on May 12. It may be recalled that CM YS Jagan took the Yagna Sankalpam on the first day of yagnam and also offered special pujas at the goshala giving harathi to the sacred cow Kapila besides participating in Akhanda deeparadhana.