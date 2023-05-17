CM Jagan Mohan Reddy performs ‘Purnahuti’ of Lakshmi Maha Yagnam

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday participated in the ‘Purnahuti’, marking the conclusion of ‘Ashtottara Satha Kundatmaka (108) Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala and Sudarshana Sahitha Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam’ at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium.
CM Jagan offered silk saree (pattu cheera) to Goddess Mahalakshmi in the Abhisheka Mandapam. He was received at the yagasala by the deputy chief minister and minister for Endowments Kottu Satanarayana and Endowments commissioner S Satyanarayana.
Priests, rithviks and others performing the yagnam welcomed Jagan by reciting vedic hymns and handed over the ‘Sesha Vastralu’ (holy clothes), and blessed him. Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy, and his wife, and several MLAs and senior officials participated in the Maha Yagnam.
The Maha Yagnam, which is first-of-its-kind in the country, was organised from May 12 to 17 by the Endowments Department on behalf of the State government, for the well-being of the people of the State. The six-day-long Ashtottara Shata Kundathmaka Chandi Rudra Rajasyamala Sudarshana Sahita Srilakshmi Mahayagnam started on a grand note with Gopooja, Vigneswara Puja and Ajapra Deeparadhan during Brahma Muhurtham on May 12. It may be recalled that CM YS Jagan took the Yagna Sankalpam on the first day of yagnam and also offered special pujas at the goshala giving harathi to the sacred cow Kapila besides participating in Akhanda deeparadhana.
Addressing the media on the occasion, Kottu Satyanarayana said the yagnam concluded without reporting any untoward incidents in six days. As many as 550 ritviks from various places including neighbouring Tamil Nadu, 300 assistants and 200 ganapatis took part in the Yagnam.“The Maha Yagnam was conducted following due procedures after taking the considerations and ideas of Dharmika Parishad, Aagama Salaha Mandali and other religious heads across the State,” he said.
Durga temple to be developed at cost of Rs 225 crores
Explaining the development of major temples in the State, Kottu said the CM has accepted and approved the renovation and implementation of the master development plan of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) at a cost of Rs 225 crore.
“We are planning to develop the Durga temple on the lines of TTD. An additional bridge will be constructed from the main road to Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam in order to reduce the rush on ghat road and make sure devotees enter the temple through the southwest (Nyruthi) direction. This will help in controlling the huge rush of devotees during Dasara, Bhavani deeksha and other special occasions,” he explained.
“The bridge will be constructed at a height of 18 ft and a queue complex with all amenities like waiting rooms and restrooms will be constructed. A six-storey building will be constructed for multi-level automatic car parking, which can accommodate approximately 600 cars.”