De-notification of dotted lands benefit 25,052 families in Prakasam district

To put an end to the land litigations across the state, the CM took a decision to lift the age-old ban on all lands that were included in the prohibited lands lists and announced the de-notification of all dotted lands across the state. Very recently, addressing a public meeting in Kavali of Nellore district, CM Jagan has announced that their government is releasing over 2 lakh acres of land from the British era’s ban to accord rights to the concerned farmers with immediate effect.