De-notification of dotted lands benefit 25,052 families in Prakasam district

ONGOLE: After de-notification of as much as 37,615 acres of dotted lands, which were placed in the prohibited properties list under 22A, by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a total of 25,052 families of Prakasam district are expressing joy.
To put an end to the land litigations across the state, the CM took a decision to lift the age-old ban on all lands that were included in the prohibited lands lists and announced the de-notification of all dotted lands across the state. Very recently, addressing a public meeting in Kavali of Nellore district, CM Jagan has announced that their government is releasing over 2 lakh acres of land from the British era’s ban to accord rights to the concerned farmers with immediate effect.
Earlier in the British era the revenue department authorities prepared a land-related study from 1902 to 1906 and compiled a Resettlement Survey Register (RSR). In this RSR, the then revenue officials placed ‘dots’ instead of mentioning the names of the real owners of that land which posed a severe problem to land owners in selling or transferring their lands.