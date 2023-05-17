Heatwave sweeps parts of Andhra Pradesh, claims two lives

However, Visakhapatnam heaved a sigh of relief for the second consecutive day as it logged daytime temperature of 38.4 degree Celsius. Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said that four mandals of YSR Kadapa district have reported severe heatwave conditions while 38 mandals, including eight in Nandyal and five in Nellore district, have reported heatwave conditions. On Thursday, heatwave conditions are likely in eight mandals, seven of them in YSR Kadapa and one in Paravathipuram Manyam district.