Heatwave sweeps parts of Andhra Pradesh, claims two lives

VIJAYAWADA: There seems to be no respite in sight as a heatwave continues to sweep several parts of the State for the seventh consecutive day. Two people died of heatstroke as mercury levels soared as high as 46.69 degree Celsius in Prakasam district on Wednesday.
Forty-one-year-old Kondeti Guravaiah, who hails from Cumbham mandal in Prakasam district, collapsed suddenly while walking on the road. Though locals rushed him to the hospital immediately, the doctors declared Guravaiah brought dead. Likewise, an unidentified old man also lost his life in Giddaluru town due to severe heatwave conditions. A total of five people have died of heatstroke in the last three days across the district.
More than 100 places have reported daytime temperatures above 44.5 degrees in the state on Wednesday.
The sweeping heatwave forced many to stay indoors. Vijayawada city recorded a daytime temperature of 43.9 degree Celsius. Dowleswaram near Rajamahendravaram reported 43.46 degree Celsius, the mercury levels stood at 42.4 degree Celsius and 42.2 degree Celsius in Tirupati and Kakinada respectively.
However, Visakhapatnam heaved a sigh of relief for the second consecutive day as it logged daytime temperature of 38.4 degree Celsius. Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said that four mandals of YSR Kadapa district have reported severe heatwave conditions while 38 mandals, including eight in Nandyal and five in Nellore district, have reported heatwave conditions. On Thursday, heatwave conditions are likely in eight mandals, seven of them in YSR Kadapa and one in Paravathipuram Manyam district.
IMD forecast warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely at isolated places in coastal districts and hot and discomfort weather in isolated places in the Rayalaseem region. People were advised not to step out of their houses. They must keep themselves hydrated by consuming water and fluids like buttermilk and lemon water.
How to beat the scorching heat
Use umbrella while venturing out
Wear cotton clothes, preferably of light-colored ones like white
Drink adequate water along with salted buttermilk or glucose water
Take measures to reduce the room temperature like using window shades