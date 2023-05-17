Hit-and-run case: Six women from Andhra Pradesh killed

GUNTUR: Six women labourers were killed and as many sustained injuries after a speeding lorry rammed into an auto rickshaw in Palnadu district early on Wednesday. All the farmhands belong to the neighbouring Telugu State. The lorry driver, who had fled the scene after the accident, was nabbed in Nizamabad district of Telangana, police said. The mishap took place around 4 am. The deceased were identified as Padma (26), Manjula (27), Kavitha (30), Chakri (37), Parvathi (45) and Souri (50). Police rushed to the spot on receiving information about the accident and shifted the injured to Gurazala government hospital.
“The over-speeding lorry laden with lemons was heading towards Kolkata. While trying to overtake a vehicle, it rammed into the auto,” police said quoting eye-witnesses and the injured. After the driver fled the spot, Telangana police were alerted and they nabbed him in Nizamabad.
Meanwhile, Palnadu SP Ravishankar Reddy and Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy visited the spot and inquired about the accident. They met the kin of the deceased and paid their condolences. The MLA assured the bereaved families of all possible actions and financial assistance.SP Ravishankar said caution boards at black spots would be set up to prevent road accidents. He warned violators of traffic rules of strict action.
KCR announces aid
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed grief over the accident and condoled the bereaved family members.KCR directed Miryalaguda MLA N Bhaskar Rao to provide immediate and better medical treatment to the injured. On the request of State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and MLA Bhaskar Rao, KCR announced an ex-gratia of `5 lakh each to the deceased families and `1 lakh each to the injured.