Hit-and-run case: Six women from Andhra Pradesh killed

GUNTUR: Six women labourers were killed and as many sustained injuries after a speeding lorry rammed into an auto rickshaw in Palnadu district early on Wednesday. All the farmhands belong to the neighbouring Telugu State. The lorry driver, who had fled the scene after the accident, was nabbed in Nizamabad district of Telangana, police said. The mishap took place around 4 am. The deceased were identified as Padma (26), Manjula (27), Kavitha (30), Chakri (37), Parvathi (45) and Souri (50). Police rushed to the spot on receiving information about the accident and shifted the injured to Gurazala government hospital.