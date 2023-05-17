Mangalagiri gets first dedicated help desk to address complaints of transgender community

VIJAYAWADA: State Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma along with the women protection cell of the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) launched the state’s first helpline number to address grievances of the transgender community, at CID headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.
The dedicated police help desk is aimed at boosting the security of transgender persons who can address their psychological, financial, and other concerns via the helpline number 1091. Speaking on the occasion, Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that the helpline is meant for the protection of transgenders.
“They are cheated, attacked physically and psychologically. Unable to bear the torment, many of them die by suicide. The helpline will resolve a majority of the problems they face in society. The APCID department will also provide counselling, if needed,” she said.
Padma further went on to say that special attention is being paid to the economic development of transgenders so that they can have a respectable life in society. She stated that the proposals to provide financial assistance to the transgender community were discussed during a meeting held with the officials concerned. “Transgender persons also have self-esteem. That is why the name of this helpline has been named Swabhimaan. The state government will take measures towards achieving the economic development of transgenders,” she assured.
Later, SP CID Harshavardhan Raju, SP (Women protection wing) KGV Sarith and others explained the transgender persons about the welfare schemes by the central and state governments. Satyavati, founder of Women Bhumika and Women Collective, transgender resource person Rachana Mudraboina and others were present.
‘Security is our aim’
