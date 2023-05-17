Pawan Kalyan depicts Jagan as ‘Papam Pasivadu’

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ridiculing him and his party on Tuesday, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday hit back sarcastically using an old film poster of ‘Papam Pasivadu’, stating that Jagan seems ‘innocent’ like the boy in the poster, but he was carrying with him suitcase companies instead of a suitcase. The poster depicts the boy, the lead character of the movie, carrying a suitcase in a desert.
In his tweet, Pawan Kalyan said, “I hope someone makes this film with our AP CM. He’s too innocent & naive. Only a small change is needed here: instead of ‘suitcase’ in his hand, put multiple ‘suitcase companies’ which facilitated money laundering for his ill-gotten wealth. Dear AP CM, You are not Comrade Puchalapalli Sundarayya or Comrade Tarimela Nagi Reddy. You don’t even have the right to utter the word ‘Class War’ with your ill-gotten wealth and the violence you unleash on people. I hope one day ‘Rayalaseema’ be freed from you and your group's clutches. Please…
PS: This story needs sand dunes of Rajasthan desert, but the sand YCP has looted from the river banks of AP has enough sand dunes in the collection points. Cheers!!
This was followed by a second tweet with a cartoon depicting Jagan Mohan Reddy as Pasivadu in the old film poster, with the only difference being that he is carrying a large number of suitcases with currency spilling over from them and a chopper behind him. In reply, the YSRC official Twitter handle posted a cartoon depicting Pawan Kalyan dancing to the direction of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.