Pawan Kalyan depicts Jagan as ‘Papam Pasivadu’

In his tweet, Pawan Kalyan said, “I hope someone makes this film with our AP CM. He’s too innocent & naive. Only a small change is needed here: instead of ‘suitcase’ in his hand, put multiple ‘suitcase companies’ which facilitated money laundering for his ill-gotten wealth. Dear AP CM, You are not Comrade Puchalapalli Sundarayya or Comrade Tarimela Nagi Reddy. You don’t even have the right to utter the word ‘Class War’ with your ill-gotten wealth and the violence you unleash on people. I hope one day ‘Rayalaseema’ be freed from you and your group's clutches. Please…