SC verdict supported CM’s resolve to allot sites to poor: YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC welcomed the Supreme Court verdict allowing the State government to go ahead with the distribution of house sites to the poor people in R-5 Zone in the capital region of Amaravati. Addressing mediapersons separately at the YSRC central office on Wednesday, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh said the apex court verdict dismissing the Special Leave Petition of the TDP-backed Amaravati farmers had proved the commitment of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the welfare and economic empowerment of the poor.
Describing the verdict as the victory of the government over the mind game unleashed by the feudalistic TDP and its supporters, Dokka said the Chief Minister has been treating the welfare of BCs, SCs, STs, minorities, and the poor as the diktats of Panchama Vedas. The government has been fighting the class war unleashed by the feudalists who opposed the allotment of house sites to the poor, he said, adding that the Supreme Court also backed the resolve of Jagan with a big heart.
The TDP and its friendly media unnecessarily raised a hue and cry over the allotment of house sites in a meagre 900 acres of land out of 50,000 acres available in the capital region. But the dream of the poor has become a reality thanks to the determination of Jagan, he observed, appealing to the civil society to stand by the government and the Chief Minister in his fight against the feudalists.
MP Suresh said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his supporters opposed the allotment of house sites to the poor as he is basically against the poor. “Naidu fears that the market value of the lands in the capital region owned by his supporters and benamis will go down if the poor are allotted house sites,” Suresh said, adding that his ulterior motives are thwarted as the apex court dismissed the farmers’ petition vindicating the stand of the government.
Questioning the intentions of Naidu and his supporters in opposing the allotment of house sites to the poor, he said the TDP chief wants to drive away the poor from the capital region and appealed to the people to be wary of the selfish designs of the former CM. He termed Naidu the biggest misfortune that happened to the State and cautioned the people not to fall into the trap of his vicious campaign.