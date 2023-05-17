TDP ready to face elections anytime, asserts Chandrababu Naidu at Pendurthi roadshow

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said the party is ready to face elections even if they are held tomorrow. Addressing a public meeting as part of the Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki protest at Pendurthi on Wednesday, Naidu said the fear-stricken Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning to go to early elections as people were turning up in large numbers for his meetings.
He pointed out that not even a single project was taken up and not even a single company was set up in the city in the last four years. The foundation stone was laid for Bhogapuram airport for the second time. It would be completed after the TDP returns to power in the State, he averred.
On Amaravati, the former chief minister said he proposed it as the capital of the State after getting approval from all sections of people and he wanted to develop Visakhapatnam as financial capital, IT hub and tourism destination. However, Jagan had come up with the three capital proposals soon after coming to power in the State.
Jagan had proposed Vizag as executive capital, not because of love for the city, but to grab vast lands in the city and its neighbourhood. Now, the State has remained without capital, he deplored.
Naidu countered the YSRC campaign that the TDP would stop all the welfare schemes if it comes to power. It was the TDP under the leadership of NTR, which kickstarted many welfare schemes, including the Rs 2 a kg rice scheme. All the pending projects would be completed if the TDP returns to power, he vowed.
“The YSRC, which is boasting of winning all the 175 Assembly seats, will end up with zero. The next elections will be a fight between the richest CM and poor people,” he asserted.