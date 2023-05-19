29 mandals likely to experience heatwave today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There was no let-up in the heatwave conditions in the State and the mercury level at most places continued to hover above 400 Celsius. More than a 100 places in the State reported 430 Celsius and above daytime temperature. The highest temperature of 45.10 Celsius was reported at Mantrayalam in Kurnool district.

The daytime temperature witnessed a slight drop in major cities like Vijayawada and Tirupati, which had witnessed 420 Celsius and above. Vijayawada recorded 39.30 Celsius, Tirupati 37.50 Celsius, Visakhapatnam 38.80 Celsius and Dowleswaram 42.490 Celsius.

One woman died due to heatstroke at Peddapalle village in Siddavatam mandal of Kadapa district. The 72-year-old was identified as Soma Lakshmam. Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management (APSDMA) said two mandals in Kadapa district reported extreme heatwave conditions, while 27 mandals in the State reported heatwave. It predicted that 29 mandals in the State are likely to have heatwave conditions on Friday.

Srikakulam, Vizinagaram, Paravathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, NTR, Palnadu and Prakasam districts are likely to have maximum temperature between 440 and 45 0 Celsius, while Visakhapatna, Anakapalle, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Nellore, Kurnoool, Nandyal, Anantpaur, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati are likely to have daytime temperature between 420 and 430 Celsius. IMD forecast warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places and hot and discomfort weather in coastal districts as well as Rayalaseema region.

Downpour at Tirumala brings relief to devotees

A short but heavy spell of rain on Tirumala hill shrine on Thursday afternoon brought some respite to devotees, who were waiting in long queues for darshan, from the scorching summer heat. The 27-minute downpour resulted in drenching and puddles of water all over the place

