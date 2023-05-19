Home States Andhra Pradesh

35-yr-old found dead, lens on financial dispute

The deceased woman’s body was found dumped on the road; accused still at large

Published: 19th May 2023 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 09:37 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The body of a 35-year-old woman was found near Jillellapadu village in Prakasam district in the wee hours of Thursday.According to Kanigiri Sub-Divisional Police Officer RamaRaju, the deceased was identified as Konda Radha, wife of a Hyderabad-based techie, who reportedly went missing on Wednesday. 

As per the primary information, deceased Radha and her husband K Mohan Reddy, who belonged to Jillellapadu village, were in the town to attend a family function.On Wednesday evening, Radha expressed her wish to visit her relative in Veligandla. After reaching there, she went to the market but did not return back home. The kin looked for her in all their relatives and friends’ places. After returning empty handed, they lodged a missing complaint with the Veligandla police on Wednesday night.

In the wee hours of Thursday (at around 1.00 am), the locals informed the police that body of a woman was found along the roadside of Jillellapadu cross road junction.Ramaraju along with Pamuru CI K Srinivasa Rao, SI P Mahesh and their staff rushed to the spot and inspected the spot.

In a thorough interrogation of Mohan and the family menbers, it was revealed that Radha had a financial dispute with a miscreant. As per the complaint lodged by the family members, the police registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

