CM Jagan creating rift between poor and ryots, says Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of cheating the poor in the name of R5 Zone, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was conspiring to create a rift between the farmers and poor people in the capital region.

During a tele-conference with members of the party strategy committee on Thursday, Naidu spoke on the Supreme Court’s refusal to issue a stay on the Andhra Pradesh High Court order, permitting the government to go ahead with the distribution of house sites in the R5 Zone.

The former Chief Minister pointed out that as part of the CRDA plan, five per cent of the lands were reserved for the poor and construction of 5,000 TIDCO (Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation) houses was taken up.Of the total, 90 per cent TIDCO houses were built by the time there was a change of guard in the State, he said.

