Eerie fear engulfs villagers of Kothasanambatla in Chandragiri Mandal

Back-to-back fires reportedly having no proper reasons have been taking place continuously in the houses in the village for the past 25 days.

Published: 19th May 2023 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANDHRA PRADESH: An eerie fear engulfed the villagers of Kothasanambatla in Chandragiri Mandal, 10 kilometres from Tirupati, as back-to-back fires reportedly having no proper reasons have been taking place continuously in the houses in the village for the past 25 days.

Clothes, almirahs, and haystacks were gutted in these fires wherein authorities and villagers are clueless in determining the origin of the fire that has cast widespread fear among the villagers. Police are clueless about the cause of the fire and have sent the samples for analysis. A police picket has been arranged in the village.

Kadapa MP, YS Avinash Reddy, who was scheduled to appear before the CBI in connection with an investigation into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, had to leave for Pulivendula from Hyderabad at the last minute owing to the hospitalisation of his mother, Lakshmi.

Just as the MP came out of his Gayatri Nagar house to proceed to the CBI office at Koti in Hyderabad, he received a message that his mother fell ill and was hospitalised. Avinash Reddy informed the same to CBI and also sent his lawyers to the CBI to convey the same.

Opposition parties, however, found fault with the manner in which Avinash Reddy was avoiding questioning. YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Avinash Reddy had not run away from the investigation and he had to rush to Pulivendula because of his mother's illness.

Three persons died under suspicious circumstances while they were engaged in cleaning a water tank in Chowdepalle mandal of Chittoor district Friday. The deceased along with another person entered the tank to remove water. Police suspect that either the trio were electrocuted or inhaled poisonous gases.

