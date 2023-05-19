Home States Andhra Pradesh

Give plots, build houses for poor at earliest: Jagan

During a review meeting on Thursday, Jagan instructed officials to pay special attention on  expediting construction so that the poor could get houses at the earliest.

Published: 19th May 2023 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 09:37 AM

Workers installing boundary bricks at R5 Zone near Krishnayyapalem in Amaravati on Thursday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to formulate an action plan for distribution of house site pattas to the poor in the R5 Zone of the Amaravati capital region as well as for constructing houses in the plots.

During a review meeting on Thursday, Jagan instructed officials to pay special attention on  expediting construction so that the poor could get houses at the earliest. “The sooner the houses are constructed and handed over to the poor, the better it would be for their lives,” the Chief Minister observed.

Further, he asked the authorities to make arrangements for the distribution of house sites in R5 Zone and TIDCO (Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation) houses.Officials informed Jagan that all arrangements for the distribution of the pattas in the R5 Zone were made and works related to levelling of land were completed.

