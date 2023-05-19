Govt to present awards to volunteers from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch presentation of Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the best village and ward volunteers at a programme in Vijayawada on Friday. The felicitation programme will be held across the State for the next 10 days. Cash awards worth Rs 243.34 crore will be presented to 2,33,719 volunteers in the State.

According to officials, the awardees have been selected based on corruption free delivery of services, integrity, performance in household surveys, distribution of pensions, usage of various Apps, attendance, participation in implementation of Navaratnalu schemes, door delivery of ration, sanction of pension cards, rice cards and Aarogyasri cards and other government schemes.

This is the third consecutive year that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is presenting cash awards to the best volunteers. With this year’s cash awards, the total amount disbursed to the volunteers will reach Rs 705.68 crore. The awards are given to the volunteers for selflessly rendering services to 50/100 households of their jurisdiction by hand holding them and for being the bridge between village and wards secretariats and people.

Further, the volunteers are rewarded for being instrumental in transparently identifying eligible beneficiaries and delivering the benefits of various welfare schemes without any bias or scope for corruption. Volunteers rendering meritorious service for the last one year will be presented three types of awards.

Seva Vajra

The award is presented to 875 volunteers (Five best volunteers in each Assembly constituency). It carries a cash incentive of Rs 30,000,besides a certificate, shawl, badge and medal

Seva Mitra

It carries a cash incentive of Rs 10,000, besides a certificate, shawl and badge

Seva Ratna

The award is presented to 4,220 volunteers (Top 1% volunteers ranked in descending order in each mandal/municipality/municipal corporation with a minimum five per mandal/municipality and 10 per municipal corporation). It carries a cash incentive of Rs 20,000, besides a certificate, shawl, badge and medal

