HC directs TTD to file counter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A lunch motion petition was moved in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking appointment of Advocate Commissioner to look into the alleged irregularities in the gold plating works of the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati.

Tumma Shankar, a resident of Tirupati, moved the court stating that the temple authorities were installing copper plates with gold colouring, which is against Agama Shastra.

He sought stay on Maha Samprokshana scheduled for May 21. Justice BS Bhanumathi directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to file counter and posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

