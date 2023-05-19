Home States Andhra Pradesh

I was not summoned in Vivekananda murder case by CBI, says Ajeya Kallam

Ajeya Kallam opined that the CBI should also condemn such false reports in a section of media and questioned who would be held responsible to the reports citing the Central agency.

Published: 19th May 2023 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to CM, dismissed reports in a section of media that he was summoned for questioning by the CBI in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Ajeya Kallam said the CBI SP, with his permission met him and sought some information.

“What was discussed and what information was given is not known to the third person. In such a scenario, how a section of the media has published such baseless reports. When Vivekananda Reddy died, all we received information was that ‘Vivekananda Reddy was no more’ and I never spoke about heart attack or anything else. The same was informed to the CBI,” he said.

Elaborating further, he said, “During a meeting, when we received the message that Vivekananda was no more’, everyone was shocked and we left the meeting.”The retired bureaucrat said the CBI official said he was recording what was informed as there is no value for the statement under Section 161 of the Evidence Act. “What I have given is only information to the investigating officer and there was no discussion about Vivekananda Reddy murder,” he said and added that though he could have refused to meet the CBI officer, he did so as to cooperate in the investigation of the case. He made it clear that he had not given anything in writing to the CBI.

Ajeya Kallam opined that the CBI should also condemn such false reports in a section of the media and questioned who would be held responsible to the reports citing the Central agency. “The investigation agency should take stern action against those who are misquoting and misusing its name,” he felt.

When asked about the meeting he attended, Ajeya Kallam stated that it was a meeting about the preparation of the YSRC election manifesto. As MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, president of the YSRC election manifesto committee, was his teacher during college days, and when he asked for help in preparation of the manifesto, he attended that meeting, Ajeya Kallam explained.

