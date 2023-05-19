Jagan grants over 37k acres of dotted lands to 25,052 families in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released over 37,615 acres of land from the British era’s revenue records category of ‘dotted lands’, to accord rights to 25,052 families in Prakasam district. To put an end to the land litigations across the State, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a decision to lift the ban on all lands that were included in the 22 A prohibited lands lists some 100 years ago.

Addressing a public meeting in Kavali of SPSR Nellore district, the Chief Minister announced that the government is releasing over 2 lakh acres of lands from the British era’s revenue records category of dotted lands (worth around Rs 20,000 cr) to accord rights to the concerned farmers with immediate effect.

“We have around 1 acre of land in our village which was placed in the 22 A ‘dotted lands’ category in the revenue records and since a long time we have been suffering, as we don’t have any right on that land. Now, with the CM’s recent initiative, we will get all rights on that land,” Puli Venkateswarlu, from Ongole rural mandal limits said, expressing his happiness to TNIE on Saturday.

