Lokesh gets MRI scan for shoulder injury in Nandyal

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh took a brief break from his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Thursday and went to a private hospital in Nandyal to get scanning of his injured shoulder.Lokesh suffered an injury to his right shoulder during a jostling of the crowd, when he entered Anantapur district at Kadiri Assembly segment about one and a half months ago. At that time, a large number of TDP activists and public gathered to welcome him.

Though he had been suffering from shoulder pain, he continued the yatra, but when the pain did not subside even after following the advice of doctors and physiotherapists, on the suggestion of doctors, he underwent MRI scan. The result of scanning was not disclosed. Later, he continued his padayatra.

