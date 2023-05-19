Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh gets MRI scan for shoulder injury in Nandyal

Lokesh suffered an injury to his right shoulder during a jostling of the crowd, when he entered Anantapur district at Kadiri Assembly segment about one and a half months ago.

Published: 19th May 2023 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh took a brief break from his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Thursday and went to a private hospital in Nandyal to get scanning of his injured shoulder.Lokesh suffered an injury to his right shoulder during a jostling of the crowd, when he entered Anantapur district at Kadiri Assembly segment about one and a half months ago. At that time, a large number of TDP activists and public gathered to welcome him.

Though he had been suffering from shoulder pain, he continued the yatra, but when the pain did not subside even after following the advice of doctors and physiotherapists, on the suggestion of doctors, he underwent MRI scan. The result of scanning was not disclosed. Later, he continued his padayatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp