Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh cops install CCTVs over ‘mystery’ fires

The police authorities installed CCTV cameras in front of the houses where the fire mishaps were reported.

Published: 21st May 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV cameras

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With the fire accidents continuing unabated under mysterious circumstances at Kothasanambatla village in Chandragiri mandal for the past one week, the Tirupati district police intensified vigil on Saturday.

The police authorities installed CCTV cameras in front of the houses where the fire mishaps were reported. As many as 18 women police personnel were deployed, besides the existing police outpost in the village.

In order to take stock of the situation,  district collector K Venkataramana Reddy and Chandragiri legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, ASP Venkata Rao and officials visited the village and inquired about the fire mishaps.

Appealing to the panic-stricken villagers to stay calm, Chevireddy said that the remnants of the blaze have been collected from the incident spots and had been sent to the forensic lab to ascertain the reason behind the fire. The MLA urged the villagers not to believe in rumours.

Though a man, who allegedly performs black magic, has been reportedly taken into custody, there has been no official confirmation so far. Police reportedly recovered some chemical substances from the man’s house. Meanwhile, the fear-gripped villagers have stopped stepping out of their houses for work. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fire accidents Kothasanambatla village Tirupati CCTV cameras
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp