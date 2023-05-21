Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plea for inter-state deputation of  official cannot be returned: Andhra Pradesh HC

The court upheld the CAT orders directing the Appointments Committee to issue orders on the application within 45 days of receiving the court orders.

Published: 21st May 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has made it clear that it is mandatory that a decision has to be taken when an official applies for inter-state deputation. Such an application cannot be returned without taking a decision, the court said and added that the responsibility of issuing an order on the application lies with the Appointments Committee of the Department of Personnel and Training  (DoPT).

The court gave these orders while hearing the petition filed by senior IPS officer Sunil Nayak. The Bihar cadre officer came to AP on a three-year deputation on personal grounds on January 7, 2020. The deputation ended on January 6 this year and Sunil Nayak applied for an extension of deputation for another two years.

The State government sent the application to the MHA and the same was forwarded to the Appointments Committee of the DoPT. As per rules, the deputation of an officer can be up to five years. The Appointments Committee returned the application as an office memorandum without mentioning whether the deputation was extended or not.

Sunil Nayak approached the Central Administrative Tribunal, which dismissed the petition and directed the Appointments Committee to take a decision and give written orders at the earliest, on April 27. Sunil Nayak filed a petition in the High Court in this regard.

His counsels P Veera Reddy and A Srikanth Reddy said the CAT did not mention any time frame for the Appointments Committee and this may lead to inordinate delay. The court upheld the CAT orders directing the Appointments Committee to issue orders on the application within 45 days of receiving the court orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP High Court inter-state deputation of  official
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp