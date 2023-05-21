Thunderstorm, gusty winds hit parts of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a much-awaited breather from the intense heat scalding several regions of AP, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning developed in a few areas of isolated North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. These storms were accompanied by gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and 30 to 40 kmph in Rayalaseema.

According to IMD, as a result of lower tropospheric southerly and south-westerly winds prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, a similar situation will continue to prevail in the same regions. However, a few areas of north and south coastal AP, Yanam, and Rayalaseema will continue to experience the rising mercury.

On Saturday, Nandana Marela in the Prakasam district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.68 degrees Celsius, followed by Seetharamapuram in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore at 45.62 degrees Celsius and Nindra in Chittoor at 44.9 degree Celsius.

‘Addressing the arrival of the upcoming monsoon and its severity, Dr Karuna Sagar, a scientist at the India Metrological Department in Amaravati, said, “Usually, the onset of the monsoon is around June 1, but this year it is expected to arrive in Kerala on June 4. According to the Long Range Forecast-I (LRF-I) released at the end of April, a normal monsoon is anticipated. As per it, neutral conditions prevailed without any presence of El Niño. However, current climate models are indicating the possibility of slight El Niño conditions, which can sometimes result in normal monsoons but also lead to droughts.

Strong wind kills farmer

A farmer was killed allegedly after a palm tree fell on him during the strong winds in Choppella in Alamuru Mandal in Ambedkar Konaseema district. According to the reports, the deceased Degala Satyanarayana (47) and Tirnathi Nagu were engaged in pesticide spraying in an eggplant farm on Saturday evening when a strong gust of wind struck the area. To seek refuge, the two hurried to a shelter in a nearby motor bore hut. Struck by the sudden strong wind, the palm tree collapsed and Satya tragically fell into the motor bore and died.

No heatwave, but temp will rise: IMD

As per IMD, a few areas of north and south coastal AP, Yanam, and Rayalaseema will continue to experience the scorching heat. There are no chances of heatwaves in the State in the next five days, but the temperature will continue to rise.

