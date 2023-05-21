Home States Andhra Pradesh

Youth strangles 27-year-old girl to death in AP for rejecting marriage proposal 

Published: 21st May 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 07:26 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 27-year-old woman was allegedly murdered for rejecting a marriage proposal, in an under-construction building near Gokul Park beach under Maharani Peta police station limits in the city on Saturday. 

The deceased was identified as K Sravani (27), a native of Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district. The accused was identified as Perambadur Gopal (26), who hails from Peda Gantyada. According to DCP Vidya Sagar Naidu, the accused Gopal surrendered before the Gajuwaka police. 

As per the call data, it was established that Sravani and Gopal had a relationship and the latter reportedly murdered Sravani for refusing his marriage proposal. According to the complaint from Sravani’s mother, on May 19, Gopal came to their house and asked Sravani to marry him.

When Sravani refused to go with him, he forcefully took Sravani to Gokul Park and got involved in a brawl. He also questioned her intimacy with Gopal’s friend, Venkatesh. As Sravani remained adamant, in a fit of anger, Gopal reportedly strangled Sravani to death. He left from the spot and surrendered to the police. MR Peta police visited the spot near Gokul Park and shifted the body of Sravani to KGH for postmortem. A case was registered. 

