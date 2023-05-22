Big cat instills fear in villagers of Western Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Fear has gripped the villagers of Ardhaveedu mandal in Western Prakasam district once again as a tiger has been spotted in the region. Over the past few months, residents of Maaguturu, Lakshmi Puram, Naagulavaram, Gottipadiya, and Mottigondi villages have seen the wild cat in their farms.

Whenever they find pugmarks, they alert the forest officials. It was only a few months ago that a tiger had preyed on a few cattle heads, leaving the villagers worried. The movement of a big cat in the region has instilled fresh waves of fear among the people.

After receiving complaints about a wild animal, Giddaluru division forest officials visited Naagulavaram, Lakshmi Puram, Gottipadiya and Maaguturu villages on Sunday and spotted pugmarks of a tiger near Cumbham water tank. A forest officer said the tiger might have strayed into the villages in search of water. “Earlier, one tiger had reached Cumbham Tank via Naagulavaram village. It is quite common for wild animals to stray into human habitations and agriculture fields in search of water. The same might have happened this time as well,” he explained.

Urging the villagers to not panic, the forest officer cautioned the people to be careful and immediately alert the department, if they spot a tiger.“It is unlikely for the big cat to enter human habitats. However, if anyone does spot a tiger meandering in the vicinity of the villages, please do not try to harm it. We urge the villagers to be calm and let the wild animal leave the region. We request them to alert the department,” the officer said.

