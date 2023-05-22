Modi government’s 9th anniversary: BJP plans outreach campaign from May 30

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State BJP has decided to take up a massive public outreach programme, highlighting the economic development achieved during the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leaders and cadre will reach each and every household in the State from May 30 to June 30 as part of the outreach programme. Ahead of the outreach programme, the BJP will hold district executive meetings till May 25 and also conduct meetings at the mandal level from May 24 to 27.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, BJP State President Somu Veerraju said they would organise a door-to-door campaign apart from meeting traders and other sections of people. Veerraju said the party had come across several misdeeds and misgovernance of the YSRC government as part of its chargesheet campaign. “It is a known fact that corruption is rampant from sarpanch to the top level under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government,’’ he said, terming the ongoing agitation by the employees’ unions for getting their demands resolved a slap on the face of the government.

“Employees are facing problems as they are not getting their salaries on time. Employees are forced to agitate on the lines of workers seeking solutions to their pending problems. Is this a government or an industry?’’ he questioned. Listing out the schemes rolled out by the Centre, Veerraju wondered whether it is the State government or the Centre that is governing the State.

