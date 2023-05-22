Suspecting fidelity, Hyderabad-based techie kills wife

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police solved the murder mystery of K Radha, wife of a Hyderabad-based techie Mohan Reddy with the help of the phone call records and the location of the husband, who was the prime accused in the incident.

The police arrested the accused husband who murdered his wife over suspicion of fidelity. He also plotted the murder raising suspicion over one of her friends Kasi Reddy, to get monetary benefit by claiming the life insurance amount of Radha.

Under the direct monitoring of Additional SP (ASP-Crimes) SV Sridhar Rao, and the supervision of Kanigiri DSP Rama Raju, Pamuru CI, Kanigiri CI, Veligandla SI etc, officers formed several teams and started an investigation of the case from all angles.

According to the primary investigation, it was found that Radha, on the day of the incident, had taken a ride in a car from Pamuru bus stand area alone. Initially, as per the information given by the Radha’s family, the police suspected K Kasi Reddy, a friend of Radha, who took a loan of Rs 80 lakhs from the couple to start a business.

He did not repay the amount for a long time. This matter became an issue between the couple and escalated to the extent of divorce. Meanwhile, Radha pressurised Kasi Reddy to repay the loan amount. This made her husband Mohan Reddy suspect her fidelity and in a fit of rage, he planned her murder.

As per his plan, on May 17 while the couple had gone to Kanigiri to Radha’s paternal uncle Nagi Reddy’s, Mohan texted her as Kasi Reddy from an unknown number and called her to Kanigiri-Pamuru bus stand area to receive part payment of the loan amount. When Radha went there, Mohan took her in a car to Jillellapadu village crossroads and killed her.

“Earlier we suspected Kasi Reddy and started an investigation in that angle. But later we learnt that Kasi Reddy’s phone locations and the murder location did not match. A few of Mohan’s answers differed from his phone location details, which raised our suspicion. After getting the details of the car used, we got strong leads against Mohan Reddy,” an officer from the police department explained.

As per the official sources, the district police officials will reportedly reveal all the details related to the murder to the media on Monday at the district headquarters.

