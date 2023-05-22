Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tigers traced back to Nagarajunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve

Published: 22nd May 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The villagers of Gajapuram village breathe a sigh of relief after the Palnadu forest department officials announced that the three tigers which had been on the prowl in forest fringe areas of Durgi mandal, have been traced back to Nagarajunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR).

Notably, the big cats were wandering in the forest fringe areas for the past three months. Fear gripped the villagers after one mauled a cattle to death in Gajapuram village on April 26. This brought the officials on their toes and they set up camera traps and deployed additional staff to trace the big cats. This incident also raises the question as to why the big cats have come out of their habitation.

Speaking to TNIE, Palnadu district forest officer Ramachandra Rao said that after the implementation of Project Tiger, the population of tigers, which was near extinction 50 years ago, has increased to 73 in Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve. “Normally, wildlife do not leave their natural habitat. But as their population is increasing, they try to increase their habitat and go into human habitation. However, if the tigers set up their habitation in the forest area outside the NSTR limits, then that area would also be included under NSTR to provide natural habitation to the tigers,” he added.

“Water woes during summer are also a major reason for the wildlife to do so. To overcome this, we have renovated all existing 40 saucer pits. Another 10 saucer pits were constructed in the forest area, spread over an area of 1.50 lakh hectares. We are also planning to set up more saucer pits if needed,” Rao added. 

