Unseasonal rain, gales cause chaos in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

VISAKHAPATNAM: Due to the ongoing trough extending from West Bihar to North Telangana, passing through Chhattisgarh at an elevation of 0.9 km above mean sea level, several areas in Andhra Pradesh experienced significant rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday. The untimely rain and heavy winds caused chaos in Kadapa, uprooting large trees and electric poles. Hailstorms further aggravated the situation, leading to severe destruction in multiple areas of the district.

In Gopavaram, a shed collapsed, claiming the life of an individual. Pillakayala Chinna Subbaiah from Bethayapalli was riding his two-wheeler when he was caught under the collapsing shed, succumbing to the impact of the heavy rain and winds. In Kalasapadu, Kakarla Gurrappa reportedly died after being struck by lightning while working in his agriculture field.

Banana crops suffered significant damage, while groundnut and foodgrain crops were drenched by the unseasonal downpour. Similar incidents of destruction have been reported in various mandals. Pulivendula experienced heavy rainfall, leading to widespread flooding on roads. Gudipadu, Chinna Singana Palle, Gollapalli and Mudirepalli villages in Duvvuru mandal witnessed thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, which caused substantial damage to sesame and groundnut crops.

Chintakommadinne reported fallen trees, while Telugu Ganga Colony witnessed broken electricity poles. The adverse weather conditions extended to Chapadu, where untimely rains soaked dried groundnut pods and the harvested paddy crop.Krishna Reddy and Lakshmidevi of Lakkireddypalle were injured when a tree collapsed on their house. Bhibi of Turakapalle was also injured in a similar incident. Mango farmers encountered significant losses during the harvest season due to the onslaught of destructive winds.

Kothapalli, Nadimpalli and Nallavandlavaripalle also experienced crop loss. The downpour persisted for approximately half an hour on Sunday evening, leading to waterlogging of roads and drainage systems in Mydukur, Duvvuru, Kazipet, Kalasapadu, Pulivendula, Chintakommadinne and B Matham mandals.

Cumbum mandal in Prakasam district recorded the highest rainfall of 36.75 mm, followed by Vidapanakal in Anantapur with 31.5 mm and Sodam in Chittoor with 29 mm. The heavy rain and thunderstorms have relieved the regions, which have been experiencing a dry spell.

Six mandals in Kadapa and one in Nandyal experienced heatwave. The highest maximum temperature of 43.8° Celsius was recorded at Chagalamarri in Nandyal, followed by Sitaramapuram in Nellore with 43.5° Celsius and Chakrayapet in Kadapa at 43.3° Celsius.

Heatwave is likely to occur seven mandals, including Komarada and Parvathipuram of Parvathipuram Manyam district, Kamalapuram, Proddatur, Veerapunayunipalle and Yerraguntla of YSR and Gajapatinagaram of Vizianagaram on Monday, as per the forecast of AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).Also, light rains with scattered thundershowers are likely to occur in Srikakulam, Anakapalle, ASR, YSR, Satyasai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

On Tuesday, Anakapalle, ASR, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains. In contrast, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, Krishna, YSR, Satyasai and Anantapur are likely to experience light rains with scattered thundershowers.

