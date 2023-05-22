Home States Andhra Pradesh

We need to ensure success of Mission LiFE: Energy Minister

LiFE movement aims to motivate individuals and communities to practise a lifestyle that is synchronous with nature to combat the climate change.

Published: 22nd May 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Geology minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology, Mines and Geology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (File photo| S Vijayakrishna, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has welcomed the Centre’s initiative of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and assured its full support to ensure its success, which is envisioned as the India-led global mass movement that will prompt individual and collective action to protect the environment.

LiFE movement aims to motivate individuals and communities to practise a lifestyle that is synchronous with nature to combat climate change. The Mission LiFE has identified 75 actions across seven categories, namely Energy Conservation, Water Conservation, Say No to Single Use Plastic, Adoption of Sustainable Food Systems, Waste Reduction, Adoption of Healthy Lifestyles and Reduction of e-Waste.

“The State government is giving utmost priority to environmental protection and has created an exclusive Climate Change Cell (CCC). The cell addresses climate change issues through an Ecosystem-based Approach (EbA) on par with India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change and paves the way to tackle the global challenge of climate change,” said Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

He emphasised the need for the involvement of State departments, individuals, organisations and all stakeholders in an integrated manner for the successful implementation of the mission and to achieve its objectives.

“Mission LiFE connects all the people for the common cause of protecting the earth and makes us understand to utilise the resources in a better way. It makes the fight against climate change where every one of us can contribute within our capacities. It inspires us to do all that can be done in our everyday life to protect the environment. We all need to believe that the environment can be protected by making changes in our lifestyle.” he averred.

