57 RRR centres set up to manage waste in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As part of Meri LiFE, Mera Swachh Shehar campaign, Guntur Municipal Corporation has set up as many as 57 RRR centres across the city. The campaign, which was launched by The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is intended to draw attention of communities’ establishment to manage waste which involves Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

At the RRR centres residents can donate clothes, shoes, plastic, old books, toys and other items which can be recycled and reused.

“The three-week campaign will support Mission LiFE’s goal of taking collective action for the protection and conservation of the environment by establishing sustainable daily habits and will enhance citizens resolve under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 to reduce, reuse and recycle,” said GMC chief Kirthi Chekuri.

“As many as 57 RRR centers set up in all 57 divisions of the city and have been operating since May 20. These centres will serve as a one-stop solution for residents, institutions, commercial businesses, etc to deposit items which can be reused and recycled,” the civic body chief said.

As the performance in this program would be considered for the Swachh Bharat ranking, the civic officials are planning to implement the programme on a massive level. Despite the collective efforts, the civic body bagged national-wide 108th rank and 7th rank in state in Swachh Survekshan 2022. GMC is leaving no stone unturned to perform better this year.

GUNTUR: As part of Meri LiFE, Mera Swachh Shehar campaign, Guntur Municipal Corporation has set up as many as 57 RRR centres across the city. The campaign, which was launched by The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is intended to draw attention of communities’ establishment to manage waste which involves Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. At the RRR centres residents can donate clothes, shoes, plastic, old books, toys and other items which can be recycled and reused. “The three-week campaign will support Mission LiFE’s goal of taking collective action for the protection and conservation of the environment by establishing sustainable daily habits and will enhance citizens resolve under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 to reduce, reuse and recycle,” said GMC chief Kirthi Chekuri. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As many as 57 RRR centers set up in all 57 divisions of the city and have been operating since May 20. These centres will serve as a one-stop solution for residents, institutions, commercial businesses, etc to deposit items which can be reused and recycled,” the civic body chief said. As the performance in this program would be considered for the Swachh Bharat ranking, the civic officials are planning to implement the programme on a massive level. Despite the collective efforts, the civic body bagged national-wide 108th rank and 7th rank in state in Swachh Survekshan 2022. GMC is leaving no stone unturned to perform better this year.