Andhra Pradesh: ACB raids residents of two officers

Published: 23rd May 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Central Investigation Unit (CIU) wing of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed disproportionate assets known to the income of an executive engineer working in Chittoor Panchayat Raj Institute (PRI) Rudra Raju Ravi during the surprise raids conducted at his residence on Monday.

ACB officials simultaneously raided four other places belonging to the tainted officer Raju, in which the officials noticed he possessed eight properties including flats, individual houses and plots in Tirupati. He also had opened three bank lockers in his wife, daughter and others' names. 

We have seized the property documents, Rs 39.40 lakh cash, 1.06 grams of gold ornaments, 3.876 kg of silver ornaments, a car and two motorcycles, said in-charge ACB DG Dr Shankha Brath Bagchi. 

Similarly, the ACB officials also raided the house of Panchayat Raj (Vigilance) sub-divisional assistant executive engineer Veeramachineni Sudhakar in Parvathipuram and seized Rs 78,392 cash, documents of around 10 immovable properties located in Vijayawada, Gannavaram, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. “Officials also found around Rs 20 lakh in various bank accounts of the accused officer and four locker keys in his mother-in-law’s house in Gannavaram.”

