Andhra Pradesh: ‘Aim to conduct 5.32 lakh eye tests per month’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is aiming to restore the vision of lakhs of people in the State through the YSR Kanti Velugu programme, Minister for Health, Medicine and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said during a review meeting on Monday.

Stating that 335 committees have been formed to promote the initiative, she explained that a plan has been formulated with the intent that each team conducts 602 eye tests daily, totalling to 5.32 lakh tests per month in the State.

Elaborating on the scheme, she said Kanti Velugu programme would be carried out in six phases. “Under the first two phases, school students would be treated for eye disorders. Elderly people aged above 60 years will be treated in the 3rd and 4th phases, while those between 18 to 60 years age group will be treated in the last two phases,” Rajini said.

The minister explained, “So far, 66.17 students have undergone tests. Of the total, 1.58 were prescribed spectacles and surgeries were performed on a few students free of cost.”

Pointing out that the 3rd and 4th phases of Kanti Velugu began on January 18, 2020, she said 56,88,424 people aged above 60 years were identified.

Rajini further added, “We have distributed eye drops to 8.9 lakh people for free. As many as 1.9 lakh people have been identified as needing cataracts, and 88,000 of them have undergone surgeries. After the Covid hiatus, we resumed the programme on February 1.”

