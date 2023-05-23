Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: ‘Aim to conduct 5.32 lakh eye tests per month’

The minister explained, “So far, 66.17 students have undergone tests. Of the total, 1.58 were prescribed spectacles and surgeries were performed on a few students free of cost.”

Published: 23rd May 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

A man undergoes an eye test at a medical camp in NIMHANS on Monday

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government is aiming to restore the vision of lakhs of people in the State through the YSR Kanti Velugu programme, Minister for Health, Medicine and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said during a review meeting on Monday.

Stating that 335 committees have been formed to promote the initiative, she explained that a plan has been formulated with the intent that each team conducts 602 eye tests daily, totalling to 5.32 lakh tests per month in the State.

Elaborating on the scheme, she said Kanti Velugu programme would be carried out in six phases. “Under the first two phases, school students would be treated for eye disorders. Elderly people aged above 60 years will be treated in the 3rd and 4th phases, while those between 18 to 60 years age group will be treated in the last two phases,” Rajini said.   

The minister explained, “So far, 66.17 students have undergone tests. Of the total, 1.58 were prescribed spectacles and surgeries were performed on a few students free of cost.”

Pointing out that the 3rd and 4th phases of Kanti Velugu began on January 18, 2020, she said 56,88,424 people aged above 60 years were identified. 

Rajini further added, “We have distributed eye drops to 8.9 lakh people for free. As many as 1.9 lakh people have been identified as needing cataracts, and 88,000 of them have undergone surgeries. After the Covid hiatus, we resumed the programme on February 1.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eye tests restoring vision
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp