Hyderabad-based techie strangles wife, runs car over her to pose it as accident

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Cracking the mystery of a gruesome murder case, Prakasam police arrested a Hyderabad-based software engineer for murdering his own wife and trying to pose as a road accident. The accused was identified as K Mohan Reddy, a resident of Kodada of Telangana district, and the deceased was identified as K Radha, a resident of Jillelapadu of Velligandla mandal in Prakasam district.

Speaking to the media and disclosing the case details here on Monday, district Superintendent of Police P Malika Garg said that the accused was arrested on Sunday at Kasireddy Colony in Kanigri to Podili road.

According to the SP, the couple K Mohan Reddy (36) and K Radha (35), who are staying in Hyderabad, are survived by two children. The accused has been working as a software engineer in a private company.

On one fine day, a friend of victim Kethireddy Kasi Reddy took a loan of `50 lakh from the accused. However, the loanee kept on delaying the payment of the loan which led to altercations between the couple.

Waiting for an opportunity to eliminate his wife, the accused hatched a plan and executed it. On May 17 evening, he picked up his wife from his in-law’s house and reached Government College on NH-565 in Pamuru of Prakasam district and entered into a heated debate with her. Later, in a fit of anger, he strangled Radha killing her on the spot. He then laid her on Kanigiri to Veligandla road and ran over the car on her to pose the death as a road accident, and went back to Miryalaguda.

Giving high priority to this mysterious murder case, Prakasam SP Malika Garg gave necessary instructions to the Addl.SP SV Sridhar Rao, SDPO-Kanigiri Rama Raju, Pamuru-CI etc., from time to time to detect this challenging case. While this case is being specially monitored by the Disha set up at the state level, under the guidance of Prakasam SP, the police investigated from all angles and unearthed the case within a short span of time. State DGP Rajendra Nath Reddy appreciated Prakasam district SP and his team for solving the case.

