Modi@9: BJP chalks out plan to highlight saffron party’s milestones

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP is gearing up for a month-long programme from May 30 to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine years in power. The initiative aims to highlight the schemes and achievements of the Modi government.

During the BJP district executive committee meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Monday, leaders chalked out plans to organise a series of programmes and events as part of Modi@9.

BJP district president M Ravindra told TNIE that as part of the programme, door-to-door visits and interactive sessions will be conducted in all Assembly constituencies across the State with noted personalities. Besides, BJP national leaders and Union ministers are also likely to join the month-long programme in the district, he added. The details of the events will be announced soon.

Further, Ravindra said details of the chargesheet programme against the YSRC government were also discussed during the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, BJP State vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju directed the party workers to highlight the corruption of the YSRC leaders in the chargesheet programme.

He also stressed on the need to launch a fight against the grabbing of lands such as Dasapalla lands, and CCMC lands by the ruling party leaders in the city. He said if the land grabbing was not stopped, the city will lose precious lands.

Former MLC PVN Madhav said about 2,000 people belonging to the OBC community will participate in PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme at Visakhapatnam on May 28. He explained that the PM will interact with people from Vizag during the programme.

MP GVL Narasimha Rao, who was the chief guest, said each and every worker should strive for the party’s victory in the ensuing elections by implementing development programmes initiated by the Modi government. He accused the ruling and Opposition parties of misleading the people. GVL said the evil designs of both parties should be exposed by the BJP workers and added that there was a need for the cadre to work unitedly.

BJP leader and SAIL independent director S Kasi Viswanadha Raju said the party workers will undertake Modi@9 to promote the BJP government’s achievements.

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP is gearing up for a month-long programme from May 30 to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine years in power. The initiative aims to highlight the schemes and achievements of the Modi government. During the BJP district executive committee meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Monday, leaders chalked out plans to organise a series of programmes and events as part of Modi@9. BJP district president M Ravindra told TNIE that as part of the programme, door-to-door visits and interactive sessions will be conducted in all Assembly constituencies across the State with noted personalities. Besides, BJP national leaders and Union ministers are also likely to join the month-long programme in the district, he added. The details of the events will be announced soon. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Further, Ravindra said details of the chargesheet programme against the YSRC government were also discussed during the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, BJP State vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju directed the party workers to highlight the corruption of the YSRC leaders in the chargesheet programme. He also stressed on the need to launch a fight against the grabbing of lands such as Dasapalla lands, and CCMC lands by the ruling party leaders in the city. He said if the land grabbing was not stopped, the city will lose precious lands. Former MLC PVN Madhav said about 2,000 people belonging to the OBC community will participate in PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme at Visakhapatnam on May 28. He explained that the PM will interact with people from Vizag during the programme. MP GVL Narasimha Rao, who was the chief guest, said each and every worker should strive for the party’s victory in the ensuing elections by implementing development programmes initiated by the Modi government. He accused the ruling and Opposition parties of misleading the people. GVL said the evil designs of both parties should be exposed by the BJP workers and added that there was a need for the cadre to work unitedly. BJP leader and SAIL independent director S Kasi Viswanadha Raju said the party workers will undertake Modi@9 to promote the BJP government’s achievements.