MP Avinash seeks time till May 27 for CBI probe

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has once again shot off a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), seeking time till May 27 to appear before it for questioning in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. He cited his mother’s ill health as the reason.

The MP has also filed a petition in the vacation bench of the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail. The petition has been listed for hearing on Tuesday.

The condition of Avinash Reddy’s mother, Lakshmi, remained serious on Monday. The medical bulletin released by doctors at the Viswabharathi Superspciality Hospital in Kurnool said her angiogram showed double vessel disease. Lakshmi is undergoing treatment for a heart attack.

Further, the hospital statement elaborated that as Lakshmi had vomited on Sunday and Monday, her oral intake has decreased.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Kurnool town with supporters of Avinash Reddy gathering in front of the hospital after reports regarding his arrest emerged. A team of six CBI officers from Hyderabad arrived at Kurnool and met district superintendent of police G Krishnakanth. They reportedly apprised him of the arrest of the MP and sought protection and bandobust for maintaining law and order in the town as the supporters of the MP might resort to violence.

The SP reportedly told the sleuths that he would discuss the same with the higher-ups and gave no assurance.

Meanwhile, as the MP had sought relief from the SC, the CBI waited for the court orders till the afternoon. As there was no development on that front, the team reportedly met the SP once again, sources said and added that the central agency once again did not get any assurance from the local police.

YSRC MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and former MLA SV Mohan Reddy, along with nearly 200 supporters, stayed near the hospital till late in the night. Followers of Avinash attacked media personnel and damaged equipment of some television channels when they were filming the arrival of a large number of YSRC activists. Following this, media was kept out of the bounds of the hospital throughout the day.

In the evening, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother YS Vijayamma paid a visit to the hospital.

KURNOOL: Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has once again shot off a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), seeking time till May 27 to appear before it for questioning in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. He cited his mother’s ill health as the reason. The MP has also filed a petition in the vacation bench of the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail. The petition has been listed for hearing on Tuesday. The condition of Avinash Reddy’s mother, Lakshmi, remained serious on Monday. The medical bulletin released by doctors at the Viswabharathi Superspciality Hospital in Kurnool said her angiogram showed double vessel disease. Lakshmi is undergoing treatment for a heart attack.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Further, the hospital statement elaborated that as Lakshmi had vomited on Sunday and Monday, her oral intake has decreased. Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Kurnool town with supporters of Avinash Reddy gathering in front of the hospital after reports regarding his arrest emerged. A team of six CBI officers from Hyderabad arrived at Kurnool and met district superintendent of police G Krishnakanth. They reportedly apprised him of the arrest of the MP and sought protection and bandobust for maintaining law and order in the town as the supporters of the MP might resort to violence. The SP reportedly told the sleuths that he would discuss the same with the higher-ups and gave no assurance. Meanwhile, as the MP had sought relief from the SC, the CBI waited for the court orders till the afternoon. As there was no development on that front, the team reportedly met the SP once again, sources said and added that the central agency once again did not get any assurance from the local police. YSRC MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and former MLA SV Mohan Reddy, along with nearly 200 supporters, stayed near the hospital till late in the night. Followers of Avinash attacked media personnel and damaged equipment of some television channels when they were filming the arrival of a large number of YSRC activists. Following this, media was kept out of the bounds of the hospital throughout the day. In the evening, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother YS Vijayamma paid a visit to the hospital.