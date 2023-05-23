Nara Lokesh vows to link Kundu River and KC Canal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that irrigation has taken a back seat in the YSRC government, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of not completing works that require minimum funds.

Speaking during his padayatra, Yuva Galam, Lokesh promised to link the River Kundu with the Kurnool- Cuddappah (KC) Canal to resolve all irrigation problems in the region.

Interacting with farmers from Ramachadrapuram, Lokesh said it is really unfortunate that the farmers in the village, which is very close to the Kundu River, are facing problems.

Before commencing his padayatra, Lokesh spoke to representatives of the Balija community at the Dornipadu campsite. He said, “The TDP strived hard to uplift the Balijas, but now the community has become a victim in the hands of Jagan.”

Asserting that the yellow party is committed to implementing a reservation policy for the Balijas at par with the BCs without any regional disparities, Lokesh recalled that the TDP has allotted A Rajampet seat to a Balija 12 times, but Jagan allotted the same seat to Midhun Reddy.

Also, C Ramachandriah, who belongs to the same community, got elected to the Rajya Sabha twice from the TDP, he pointed out.

