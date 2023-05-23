Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh vows to link Kundu River and KC Canal

Interacting with farmers from Ramachadrapuram, Lokesh said it is really unfortunate that the farmers in the village, which is very close to the Kundu River, are facing problems.  

Published: 23rd May 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Alleging that irrigation has taken a back seat in the YSRC government, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of not completing works that require minimum funds. 

Speaking during his padayatra, Yuva Galam, Lokesh promised to link the River Kundu with the Kurnool- Cuddappah (KC) Canal to resolve all irrigation problems in the region.

Interacting with farmers from Ramachadrapuram, Lokesh said it is really unfortunate that the farmers in the village, which is very close to the Kundu River, are facing problems.  

Before commencing his padayatra, Lokesh spoke to representatives of the Balija community at the Dornipadu campsite. He said, “The TDP  strived hard to uplift the Balijas, but now the community has become a victim in the hands of Jagan.” 

Asserting that the yellow party is committed to implementing a reservation policy for the Balijas at par with the BCs without any regional disparities, Lokesh recalled that the TDP has allotted A Rajampet seat to a Balija 12 times, but Jagan allotted the same seat to Midhun Reddy. 

Also, C Ramachandriah, who belongs to the same community, got elected to the Rajya Sabha twice from the TDP, he pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC TDP Jagan Mohan Reddy Nara Lokesh
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp